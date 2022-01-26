Mindy Kaling Suits Up in Teal Blazer and Mary Janes That Come With Sparkling Details

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling gives a lesson in mastering bright pops of color with her latest look.

“The Mindy Project” star posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her playing with a vibrant burst of hues. For the outfit, Kaling opted for a teal oversized blazer that featured six gold buttons and two deep outer pockets. Under it, she opted for a black and white striped top paired with straight-leg trousers that helped unify her vibe. She accessorized with necklaces from Sorellina that incorporated tarot designs. Priced at $17,500, it’s available for purchase at Net-a-porter.com.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling slipped her feet into a pair of black Mary Jane sandals from Autumn Adeigbo that incorporated a gilded buckle with sparkling embellishments on the front of each shoe.

Lately, Kaling has shown her affinity for bold colors and eye-catching prints. For example, on her Instagram feed, Kaling donned a printed floral-print sweater, a shimmering metallic dress and breezy loungewear that shows the contrast between Kaling on-duty and off-duty. Although Kaling is very versatile and doesn’t shy away from any designs, she’s the same when it comes to shoes. She sports any silhouette and loves styles from labels like Daniela Uribe, Enrico Cuini and Sophia Webster.

Kaling has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like DSW and Tory Burch.

Flip through the gallery to see Kaling’s best shoes.

