Mindy Kaling Amps Up Preppy Dressing With Vibrant Rainbow Colors & Chanel Slides for ‘Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Mindy Kaling’s style soared in a colorful two-piece set for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday in New York. To epitomize her vivacious personality, her outfit was full of fun and vibrant tones.

“The Office” star was spotted leaving the CBS studio with her hair up in a top knot bun. Kaling’s hair was slicked back off her face as she wore a daring makeup look filled with fierce eye-makeup and a burgundy lip.

Mindy Kaling leaves “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on August 8, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Kaling’s two-piece ensemble included a neat cropped cardigan with a flash of pastel rainbow colors throughout. The colors included hues of bright pink, blue, yellow, and green over a geometric print. There was a contrast of black on the collar of the cardigan with gold buttons down the middle.

The hem of her sleeves was black as well, enhancing a pattern of multicolor and dark shades. Slung across her shoulder was a small messenger purse with a gold chain and a quaint envelope purse.

Mindy Kaling spotted leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on August 8, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For her skirt, it was similar to the cardigan, except there weren’t as many pockets. The classy miniskirt had a black hem with two black pockets. The outfit held its own style and texture.

A closer look at Mindy Kaling’s Chanel slides. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For her stroll on the streets of the city, Kaling stayed comfy in a pair of Chanel slides. The padded slides gave her feet support maximum support and style.

Across the front of the shoe was the Chanel logo in gold and the band folded on top of each other like an envelope, creating a unique design.

The sandals weren’t the usual lounging slides as the soles were thinner and the band didn’t cover all of the toes, which made these forms of slides stand out. Comfy slides are an essential item to have in your wardrobe during the warm-weather season.

