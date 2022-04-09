Mindy Kaling Pops in a Pink Ganni Sweater Dress and Whimsical Sophia Webster Phoenix Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing Mindy Kaling knows how to do, it’s wearing vibrant colors effortlessly. “The Mindy Project” star shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the multi-hyphenated Hollywood star posing in a flirty, fun ensemble while proclaiming that her new pose isn’t working.

In the caption of the photo, Kaling wrote, “I consider the ‘standing in the corner of my closet’ pose my go-to fashion pose but I recently tried out a few new poses and my conclusion is that the closet pose is better.”

For the look, Kaling slipped on a pink sweater dress from Ganni that featured puffy sleeves and a v-neckline.

Sophia Webster Phoenix Sandals grounded her outfit. The heels have embellished wings with hotfix crystals, a square-toe design and an approximately four-inch heel height.

The Sophia Webster Phoenix Sandal CREDIT: Sophia Webster

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals incorporate a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to Kaling’s clothing tastes, she tends to love chic and modern silhouettes, as seen on her Instagram feed and at live appearances alike. Proof of this comes after her recently appearance in a Moschino suit jacket paired with a sleek matching skirt and black Sarah Flint pumps for a monochromatic and daring take on a “ladies who lunch”-inspired look. She also recently wore a black chain-link print shirt dress from Versace paired with matching gold toe cap pumps for a sleek finish.

As for her red carpet appearances, Kaling tends to gravitate toward beautiful creations from labels like Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Rixo and Carolina Herrera.

“The Office” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

