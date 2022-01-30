×
Mindy Kaling Bundles Up for Snowstorm in Fur-Hooded Coat and Lace-Up Boots

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Like a true New Englander, Mindy Kaling was fully prepped for this weekend’s winter snow storm.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator shared a snapshot of her and her children on Instagram, stepping into this weekend’s snowy weather in Massachusetts. Kaling wore a black puffer coat with a furry brown hood to ward off the chill.

“The upside of this nor’easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time! They could hardly believe it,” Kaling captioned the photos. “I sound like a bad greeting card, but it’s so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise. Sometimes it’s such a powerful feeling I want to cry. So yeah, I’m just that weird emotional Indian woman lugging a sled up the hill.”

When it came to shoes, Kaling chose a pair of lade-up boots to ward off the winter chill. Her style featured tan uppers, as well as dark brown soles and short block heels. The pair added a chic element to cold weather dressing, while remaining versatile for day-long wear.

Lace-up boots like Kaling’s are ideal for the winter season, with taller uppers to protect from colder weather. Pairs with neutral uppers and short-heeled silhouettes can also be worn from day to night. In addition to Kaling, stars like Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and Lily Collins have worn pairs by DSquared2, Balenciaga and Miu Miu in recent weeks.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.

