Mindy Kaling Embraces 1940s Style Inspo in Unintentional ‘Nurse’ Dress With Pointy Pumps

Mindy Kaling pops in blue while channeling 1940s style. “The Mindy Project” star shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday, where she noted her outfit had retro inspiration. “This dress was so dainty, @jennaremy said I look like a nurse from the movie Pearl Harbor, which is def a top 10 Affleck movie, so I’m gonna say this was a huge success.”

Kaling donned a blue midi dress from Celine that featured brown and white florals, white buttons and pockets on the front outlined in white.

A type of dress that can read casual or elegant, a midi dress is often defined as any dress having a hemline a few inches below the knee to a few inches above the ankle. Midi dresses were popularized in the 1940s as a medium between risque flapper-esque fashion and more conservative floor-length skirts.

As for accessories, Kaling went with a white handbag by Kate Spade New York that had a colorful clasp on the front for a colorful touch.

White pointed-toe pumps grounded her springy look. The shoes are from Jimmy Choo and incorporated a 3-inch heel for a tidy finish.

When it comes to Kaling’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned an edgy black mesh and cutout dress from Dion Lee paired with a pair of black, white and transparent bow-embellished pumps from Andrea Wazen for a chic Oscars party ensemble.

“The Office” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

