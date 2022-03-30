Mindy Kaling Models Her Edgiest Oscars Party Dress With Chic Bow Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling goes edgy in all-black. “The Mindy Project” star shared a photo Sunday on Instagram that showcased her posing in her closet while wearing a striking look.

In the caption of the photo, Kaling wrote, “I promise this is my last thirst trap pic from this weekend! Now we can go back to videos of me cooking meatloaf or whatever.”

For the outfit, Kaling went with a sheer black dress from Dion Lee that had mesh paneling on the bodice on top of a black bra for an added touch of sophistication. The garment also had a netted skirt that overlayed a black structured skirt for a flirty flair.

As for accessories, she opted for a white ring from Vhernier and a glittery silver clutch from Jimmy Choo that incorporated a shiny pendant on the front.

To finish off everything, Kaling slipped on a pair of black, white and transparent pumps from Andrea Wazen. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and featured a tidy bow placed along the front of the shoes that had a crisscross strap peep-toe design.

Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. For example, she recently wore a black skirt suit look that consisted of a gold button embellished jacket sans top underneath paired with black pumps that had a gold toe cap. Also, when Kaling makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward beautiful creations from labels like Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana Rixo and Carolina Herrera.

“The Office” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Flip through the gallery to see Kaling’s celebrity shoe style.

