Mindy Kaling Embraces Bold Summer Colors With Hot Pink Sandals & Shock Orange Dress

Mindy Kaling struck a pose in an eye-catching ensemble.

The director and producer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday evening donning a bright, summery look. She wore an orange dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck that hit her ankles. The Christopher John Rogers dress featured button detailing throughout the garment. Kaling added a thick gold chainmail necklace from Jenny Bird to add even more warmth to the outfit.

“The Mindy Project” actress added more bright color to the look with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of hot pink strappy sandals from Sophia Webster. The heels featured a bright pink strap across the toes that added a fun contrasting color to Kaling’s look without going overboard.

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction.

When Kaling makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

