Mindy Kaling Reinvents ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Style in Daring Topless Jacket and Cap-Toe Pumps

Mindy Kaling’s latest ensemble might be her sleekest to-date — and turned ‘ladies who lunch’ style on its head, as shared in a new OOTD on Saturday.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed in her closet in a black Moschino jacket, worn sans top underneath. The structured long-sleeved piece included gold teddy bear-shaped buttons for a whimsical touch. Paired with Kaling’s outerwear was a matching knee-length skirt, accented with a draped chain. Kaling’s ensemble was finished with a square-shaped minaudière. The look was a subversive take on the formal skirt suit ensembles worn bye high-society “‘ladies who lunch” — also a theme of Moschino’s Spring 2022 collection.

The comedian shared her look on Instagram, simply captioned with the teddy bear emoji.

When it came to shoes, Kaling’s footwear was equally sharp but also ladylike. The “Office” actress paired her look with matching black Sarah Flint pumps, which featured silky uppers and textured gold capped toes for a slick retro feel. Though her heels weren’t visible, Kaling’s footwear likely included 3-4-inch-high stilettos.

Cap-toe pumps have emerged as a trending accent within the pointed-toe pump style in recent weeks. The divided toe accent, as seen in new styles by Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Tory Burch, adds a preppy and refined air to the already sharp style — as well as rounded-toe and platform pairs. Aside from Kaling, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katy Perry have also worn sharp pumps by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Burberry in recent weeks. Kaling’s no stranger to a sharp heel, wearing stilettos at home and out on a frequent basis.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

