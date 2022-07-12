Mindy Kaling Shines in Lime Green Tweed Set and Studded Emerald Green Louboutin Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling is at it again and making her ensembles more colorful than ever.

The comedian looked sharp in her most recent post posted to her Instagram on Tuesday July 12, 2022, putting on her best outfit forward to conquer her day. The actress can be seen with her arms by her side, leaning against a table. The caption on the post reads, “Hi, I married your dad and I’d like to turn your bedroom into my Pilates studio.”

Beyond the interesting caption, Kaling gave fans a fantastic look filled full of color, starting off strong with a fringy matching set from Huishan Zhang made of tweed. “The Office” actress wore a button down light green top with short sleeves with distressed hems. The button down featured two large fringed pockets, the blazer-esque top matching the wide-legged trousers Kaling wore for bottoms. The pants tapered out into more distressed hemming, the strands dangling like fringe from the vibrantly colored tweed.

Kaling accessorized with gold accessories strung around her neck, and on her arm, and finished the ensemble off with a dainty silver ring, creating a contrast between the metals. The comedian’s hair and makeup was kept simple, save for a daring mauve lip that complimented Kaling’s skin tone nicely.

Kaling is famous for her funky and whimsical footwear, pulling out all the stops for each outfit she and her stylist create. The comedian kept her fun footwear streak going, donning emerald green sandal heels from Christian Louboutin. The sandals have a slight sheen to them adding to the sparkle factor when the jewelry just wasn’t cutting it. The heels are dotted with green metallic studs that give the shoes an edginess and interest that an otherwise plain sandal heel couldn’t muster. The heels are sizable, but present no challenge for Kaling.