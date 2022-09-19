Mindy Kaling Accepts Award in Blue Blouse, Skirt and Matching Pumps

Mindy Kaling was honored with the Multi-Hyphenate award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts and celebrated in style.

The actress and producer posted to her Instagram, explaining how she accepted the award last weekend and spoke to students onstage. For her event, Kaling wore an outfit from the same color palette. She paired a white long sleeve blouse with a blue pattern with a blue high-waisted skirt. Her top featured a high neckline and her skirt featured laser cutting and a pleated hemline that fell below her knees. Kaling added drop earrings, rings and carried a teal woven clutch bag.

For her footwear, the “Sex Live of College Girls” creator kept her blue theme going. She wore a pair of blue pumps with a rounded toe and a heel reaching at least 4 inches while accepting her award.

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

