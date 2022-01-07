Mindy Kaling Mixes Prints in Orange Blouse, Leopard Skirt and Tangerine Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling is closing out the first week of 2022 in some stylish threads. “The Sex Lives of College Girls” creator brightened up her Instagram feed as she posed in a festive and fun ensemble on Friday. Kaling seemed to love her outfit just as much as fans, if not more, as she joked about how often she has been wearing it.

“You know when you have an outfit that you love so much you just wear it every day until someone is like “boy you looove that red outfit, huh?” and you respond “LAY OFF ME” like Chris Farley in that Gap Girls sketch? That’s where I’m at now,” she captioned the post.

In the new image, Kaling donned a Multi-colored Georgette Patchwork shirt by Dolce & Gabbana. The silk shirt balances a sunny, vibrant color palette, which includes orange, lacquer red and peachy pink, to create a multi-rectangular pattern. The long-sleeve straight-cut garment retails for $1,395. The comedian paired her blouse with a red, form-fitting leopard print skirt. Her skirt fell right at her calves and added an edgy flair to her colorful look.

The “Never Have I Ever” actress opted for subtle makeup and styled her chestnut brown tresses in soft, loose curls. As for accessories, she completed her look with dainty earrings and a large diamond ring that appeared on her ring finger.

Related 'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney's Best Style Moments Rebel Wilson Rings in the New Year in Shimmery Bronze Mini Dress and Pointy Pumps in Australia Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

When it came down to the shoes, the screenwriter slipped into a pair of Taryn Tangerine Suede pumps by Enrico Cuini. Her footwear choice added sunshine to her fashionable fit and included a sharp pointed-toe and a 115 mm rose gold heel. The sharp orange pumps retail for $1,095.

Kaling is a master at mixing top designer looks with affordable brands for both red carpet and at-home moments. Her shoe game is as whimsical as her style. She often makes statements in pointy pumps and platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman and more top labels. Her off-duty looks will usually include neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One One and Converse.

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with sharp orange pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Iriza Patent Leather pumps, $775.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Women’s Gemma Pointed Toe Heels, $17 (was $29).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pointy Toe Pump, $84.

Flip through the gallery to get a glimpse at Mindy Kaling’s shoe styles through the years.