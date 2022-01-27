Mindy Kaling Is Fierce in Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Dress and Bejeweled Lace Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling gives a lesson in wearing prints with her latest post.

“The Office” star posted a photo of her posing in a ferociously printed dress and her matching luggage. For the outfit, Kaling donned a flowy leopard-print dress from Dolce & Gabbana that featured 3/4 sleeves for a modern vibe. She accessorized with gold bracelets, gold hoop earrings and a matching leopard-print headband. When it came to the luggage, it also was from Dolce & Gabbana, and it also had the same leopard-print.

To finish off everything, Kaling slipped on a pair of black lace heels that incorporated a glimmering brooch on the front. The pumps were round-toe and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Kaling has an affinity for fashionable and stylish clothing that helps her get her point across in a succinct and trendy manner. She dons striped tops that show off her affinity for eye-catching patterns and frilly dresses that provide a lot of movement and functionality. When it comes to shoes, she also sports a variety of designs from sparkly boots and bright, punchy pumps that round out her getups and help provide a unifying element.

Kaling has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like DSW and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery to see Kaling’s best shoes.

Pop on a pair of lacy heels for an elevated look.

CREDIT: Michael Kors

To Buy: Michael Kors Collection Gretel Floral Lace and Suede Pump, $195.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy 85 High Heel Pointed Toe Lace Covered Pumps, $850.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Julissa Lace Evening Pump, $109.