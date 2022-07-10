Mindy Kaling Goes Barefoot With Jeans and Statement Shirt Supporting Women’s Rights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling is speaking up on women’s rights in a thoughtful message on Instagram.

The star showed her support for women’s reproductive rights in a post on July 10. Sitting barefoot in a pair of casual jeans, Kaling sported a shirt from fashion brand Lingua Franca that read “nineteen seventy three,” referring to the year of the Roe vs. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that gave the constitutional right to an abortion for all women.

The actress expanded on her support of women’s rights in the post in her caption, writing, “An organization I love is the Center for Reproductive Rights. Full of up-to-date information and also resources. Check it out! @reprorights.”

The comedian and actress wore a dark blue denim jeans, cuffed slightly at the hem. The star’s grey sweater was hand-stitched with green thread to create the phrase that read, “Nineteen seventy three” in cursive. The crew neck sweater was made by Lingua Franca, stitched in New York City. The brand uses the proceeds made by their merchandise to donate to funds worth supporting. Kaling wore little to no visible accessories and kept her makeup plain and simple, focusing on the message at hand. Her hair was the same as usual, her long black strands thrown over her shoulder and behind her back.

The star is quite fashionable in her day-to-day and her Instagram serves as a time capsule for all of her looks. Despite the lack of footwear and accessories, Kaling makes the outfit her own while emphasizing and explaining important information and resources to her fans and followers. Kaling could have worn white low top sneakers or slides to emphasize the causal nature of the outfit. Something simple with no fuss that someone like Kaling could wear out to run errands or to support a special cause. Nude slides or any color would also work well with the outfit, brining some bright colors into the mix to make the outfit more her.