Mindy Kaling Takes New York in a Gucci Midi Dress and Silver Metallic Jimmy Choo Sandal Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Mindy Kaling hit the streets of New York in a whimsical way, capturing the moment on her Instagram yesterday. The actress and comedian shared her outfit of the day in one of the “New Yorkiest corners of New York City” and waltzed down the cobblestone in Jimmy Choo’s without getting her stilettos stuck.

The “Never Have I Ever” producer wore a midi dress from Gucci with long balloon sleeves and a high Peter Pan collared neckline. The piece was patterned with a geometric Gucci monogram in dark and light blue with white accents all set on a hot pink backdrop. Bedazzled buttons trailed up the bodice towards the collar while a blue satin bow brought the waistline of the dress inwards to create shape.

Kaling is a fan of fantastical heels and colorful styles evident by her everyday shoe and clothing choices. Kaling’s sandal heels are a great example of her interesting style, the shoes consisting of thin silver metallic straps running across the top of her feet and securing around her ankles along with a sky-high stiletto style heel.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

PHOTOS: Check out Mindy Kaling’s best shoe style moments.

