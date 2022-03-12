Mindy Kaling Proves Why ‘Greige’ Is All the Rage in Cold-Shoulder Top and Skirt With Pointy Saint Laurent Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling announces that she will continue to wear “greige” and that’s that. “The Office” star shared a photoset on Instagram Thursday that showed the actress posing while modeling sweater garments in her new favorite color.

Kaling wore an asymmetrical cold-shoulder turtleneck sweater from Staud that featured a square pattern. On the lower half, she went with a skirt, also from Staud, in a matching color and pattern. Both pieces were complete with ribbed hems for a sleek touch.

Kaling accessorized with pink and white dangling earrings and the sold-out white Hortensia Bag Medium Ceramic bag from Wandler. The bag is known for its abstract shape and its smooth Italian leather.

To complete everything, “The Mindy Project” star popped on a pair of white leather pumps from Saint Laurent that added a bright color contrast that unified her appearance. The heels had a pointy silhouette and heel height of approximately 3 inches.

The “Ocean’s Eight” star has a chic and modern sartorial taste. For instance, she recently wore a Versace chain-print shirt dress with pointy gold-accented pumps for an eye-catching take at showcasing her knack for prints. She also threw on an orange blouse, a leopard skirt and tangerine pumps while giving a lesson in mixing colors and patterns.

When Kaling does grace red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward beautiful creations from labels like Oscar de la Renta, Rixo and Carolina Herrera.

Kaling has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

