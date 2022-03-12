×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling Proves Why ‘Greige’ Is All the Rage in Cold-Shoulder Top and Skirt With Pointy Saint Laurent Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Mindy Kaling wearing Le Vian earrings and a Candy Ice ring arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling announces that she will continue to wear “greige” and that’s that. “The Office” star shared a photoset on Instagram Thursday that showed the actress posing while modeling sweater garments in her new favorite color.

Kaling wore an asymmetrical cold-shoulder turtleneck sweater from Staud that featured a square pattern. On the lower half, she went with a skirt, also from Staud, in a matching color and pattern. Both pieces were complete with ribbed hems for a sleek touch.

Kaling accessorized with pink and white dangling earrings and the sold-out white Hortensia Bag Medium Ceramic bag from Wandler. The bag is known for its abstract shape and its smooth Italian leather.

To complete everything, “The Mindy Project” star popped on a pair of white leather pumps from Saint Laurent that added a bright color contrast that unified her appearance. The heels had a pointy silhouette and heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Related

Tracee Ellis Ross Proves the Versatility of Knee-High Boots With Several Chic Travel Outfits

Chrissy Teigen Sees Spots in Polka-Dot Top and Sharp Booties at Her Son's Baseball Game

Saint Laurent Knows What Everyone Will Really Be Wearing For Fall 2022

The “Ocean’s Eight” star has a chic and modern sartorial taste. For instance, she recently wore a Versace chain-print shirt dress with pointy gold-accented pumps for an eye-catching take at showcasing her knack for prints. She also threw on an orange blouse, a leopard skirt and tangerine pumps while giving a lesson in mixing colors and patterns.

When Kaling does grace red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward beautiful creations from labels like Oscar de la Renta, Rixo and Carolina Herrera.

Kaling has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery to see Kaling’s celebrity shoe style. 

Slide on a pair of white pumps for a clean look.

Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off Fifth

Buy Now: Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps, $90

 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

Jessica Simpson, pumps

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Haneh pumps, $60 (was $89).

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad