Mindy Kaling’s Grateful Dead Band Tee Gets a Whimsical Twist With Strawberry-Print Crocs

By Tara Larson
Mindy Kaling showed off a little personality and casual style in her latest post.

The actress and producer took to Instagram on Tuesday wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a light purple tie-dye T-shirt with a logo from The Grateful Dead band. The design included a red and blue skull. She paired the band tee with a pair of black straight-leg jeans.

“The Mindy Project” star added more fun to her look through her footwear. She donned a pair of strawberry Crocs. Her clogs featured white rubber with bright red and green strawberries throughout the shoes.

Though this look was a little more casual than her typically polished outfits shared to social media, Kaling isn’t afraid to step it up on the red carpet. She recently attended the Met Gala in NYC wearing a beautiful lilac gown from Prabal Gurung worn with matching pointy pumps.

mindy kaling, met gala, 2022, red carpet, purple gown, prabal gurung
Kaling at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in NYC.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. When Kaling makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana.

“The Office” alum has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

