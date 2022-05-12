Mindy Kaling’s Grateful Dead Band Tee Gets a Whimsical Twist With Strawberry-Print Crocs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling showed off a little personality and casual style in her latest post.

The actress and producer took to Instagram on Tuesday wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a light purple tie-dye T-shirt with a logo from The Grateful Dead band. The design included a red and blue skull. She paired the band tee with a pair of black straight-leg jeans.

“The Mindy Project” star added more fun to her look through her footwear. She donned a pair of strawberry Crocs. Her clogs featured white rubber with bright red and green strawberries throughout the shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Though this look was a little more casual than her typically polished outfits shared to social media, Kaling isn’t afraid to step it up on the red carpet. She recently attended the Met Gala in NYC wearing a beautiful lilac gown from Prabal Gurung worn with matching pointy pumps.

Kaling at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. When Kaling makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana.

“The Office” alum has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Add these colorful rubber clogs into your summer wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog, $40

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Buy Now: Crocs Baya Seasonal Printed Clog, $41

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Crocs Classic Clog, $35

Flip through the gallery to see Kaling’s best shoe style over the years.