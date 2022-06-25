Mindy Kaling Celebrates Her Birthday in ’90s-Style Slip Dress and Bare Feet on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling celebrated her birthday with her fans over Instagram.

The actress and comedian shared a birthday post on Friday, with the 43-year-old taking to social media to celebrate the occasion with fans. Kaling sat on a couch, reclining back in her best birthday attire, the caption on the post read: “Happy birthday to me. 😏 (I know the timing isn’t great. But I did it! I kept living!).”

The star donned a lengthy ’90s-inspired Rodarte slip dress for the joyous occasion. The dress stopping just above the comedian’s calves, and was detailed with spaghetti straps and a leaf-like pattern. The maxi dress also had a dainty white rose perched in the center of the bodice with green leaves sticking out on either side.

Kaling did not wear much jewelry besides a pair of large gold hoops, the comedian letting the outfit speak for itself. Kaling’s hair was down, set in a deep part to the side while her makeup was slightly smokey and nude. The actress finished the look off with a coat of nude nail polish on her fingers and a purplish-brown lip.

Kaling kept it simple for her celebration, opting for no shoes while she lounged.

The star is quite fashionable in her day-to-day and her Instagram serves as a time capsule for all of her amazing looks. Despite the lack of footwear and accessories, Kaling owns the outfit, making it her own. If Kaling were to wear something on her feet a cream kitten heel or sling back pump would wear well with the slip dress. Something simple and easy to slip on with a walkable heel that won’t take too much effort to put on.