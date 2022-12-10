Mindy Kaling Ice Skates With Donald Duck in a Neon Green Jacket and Cold Weather Essentials at Disney On Ice

Mindy Kaling laced up her skates and set foot on the ice with some familiar faces in an Instagram post made today. Kaling brought her daughter Katherine Kaling along and skated side by side with Donald Duck, Aladdin, and Moana at Disney On Ice. All bundled up, Kaling kept warm during the icy endeavor in bright outerwear.

A portion of the caption read, “You’re either a Mickey girl or a Donald girl and you know who I am!” Kaling glided over the ice in a neon green suede coat, which she wore overtop a black shirt. Layering up, the former “The Office” cast member wrapped a black velvet scarf around her neck. On bottom, Kaling opted for simple black denim jeans with a slouchy fit. The comedian left her jewelry at home, opting for a simplistic look while on the ice. Kaling rounded out her outfit in ice skates with ankle closures and sharp soles.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

On stable ground, Kaling proved the power of pink with one of her latest looks in a separate Instagram post. Kaling tapped into Barbiecore with a hot pink Frame sweater. Styled by Hayley Atkin, the vibrant knitwear was paired with a matching set of straight-fitting magenta silk cargo pants — also by Frame. A fuchsia ring and deep pink lip completed Kaling’s ensemble. She finished the outfit off with towering platform heels.

