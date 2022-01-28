×
Mindy Kaling Reunites With ‘Disgust’ From ‘Inside Out’ and Gives Her a Fashion Critique

By Jacorey Moon
Mindy Kaling gives a lesson in sporty whimsicality with her latest look.

“The Mindy Project” star shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed her posing next to the character she voiced in Disney’s “Inside Out” named Disgust.

In the caption, Kaling wrote, “It took a minute but I’m finally reunited with my girl Disgust! Look at her, she is such a baddie! The bob! The little neckerchief! The tiny pink ballet flats! She GAF and DGAF! How?!?”

For Kaling’s outfit, she donned a red sweatshirt from Gucci that featured a print of Donald Duck on the front and a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans for a unified appearance. She accessorized with a Gucci handbag that incorporated little prints of Mickey Mouse juxtaposed to the brand’s signature double “G” logo.

To finish off everything, Kaling chose a pair of white low-top sneakers that added a sporty twist to her vibe while also providing a nice pop of color.

“The Office” star has a fun sartorial aesthetic that she showcases on her Instagram feed and on red carpets alike. She has an affinity for modern and fashionable creations. For example, she has a penchant for punchy separates that place an emphasis on vibrancy and color, and she also wears leopard-printed pieces that show her eye for patterns.

Kaling has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

