Mindy Kaling Celebrates World Chocolate Day in Orange Ribbed Dress and Strappy Heels

Mindy Kaling flaunted her colorful style while observing an international holiday

The “Mindy Project” alum posted to her Instagram on Thursday celebrating World Chocolate Day. For the occasion, Kaling posed with a large, decedent Hershey’s chocolate bar. In her post, she wore a burnt orange midi dress. The dress featured ribbed detailing as well as a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves. Orange lace inserts covered the sides of the garment and ended in a slit hitting mid-thigh. Kaling opted to go nearly accessory-free, adding just one small ring.

Like so many times before, the director and producer added more color to her look with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of orange metallic heels that coordinated well with her fiery dress. Her heels featured an ankle strap as well as a strap across the toe and added at least 3 inches to Kaling’s height.

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.