Mindy Kaling Shows off Photoshoot Process in Blue Outfit and Feather Heels

Mindy Kaling took a modern approach to classic preppy style in her latest post.

The actress and comedian posted a series of pictures to her Instagram on Sunday showing off her social media photoshoot process. In the carousel, Kaling wore a monochromatic look. She paired a dark blue short sleeve top with lighter blue pants. Her top featured red detailing as well as red and white stripes along each of the hemlines. Her pants featured a flare leg opening as well as pleating details. Kaling added a red tote bag to her look, and she accessorized with a watch and a bracelet.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator and executive producer added a funky touch to her outfit with her shoes. She wore blue sandals with Ostrich feather detailing. The shoes featured double toe straps as well as a heel that reached over 3 inches. Her Malone Souliers sandals retail for $695.

Malone Souliers Women’s Sonia Feather Trim Satin High Heel Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

