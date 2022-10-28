Millie Bobby Brown Talks Mariah Carey Collab & ‘Enola Holmes 2’ in Spike Heels on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Millie Bobby Brown sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview on “The Tonight Show,” which aired yesterday on NBC. After playing a “True Confessions” game with her “Stranger Things” cast member Noah Schnapp, Brown talked about her pets, a potential collaboration with Mariah Carey, and her new Netflix film “Enola Holmes 2.”

Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, October 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Dressed ready for the change in seasons, Brown bundled up in a sturdy brown cropped jacket, which she wore layered over a black top tucked into her trousers. Both sides of the outerwear were ruched inwards for a more defined waistline, changing the typical look of the garment, while altering Brown’s silhouette in the process.

On bottom, the British star wore gray pleated high-waisted slacks with straight legs that made her ensemble look less casual.

The Emmy Award-winner opted for minimal accessories for a laid back look, the star sporting shiny statement gold rings and earrings from Katkim and Anita Ko. Her platinum blond hair was styled slicked back and up into a high ponytail that was curled at the ends, while her makeup, like her outfit, was neutral.

Going classic, Brown wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with a glossy finish. The pair featured sharp stiletto style heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Florence by Mills founder a more comfortable experience. Beloved for its immense versatility and effortless style, the footwear is a classic beloved by many celebrities, not just Brown.

“Enola Holmes 2” is based off of the popular young adult fiction novel of the same name that follows a teenaged girl turned detective and the younger sister to Sherlock Holmes as she solves mysteries with her sleuthing skills. The film will be available to stream on Netflix next Friday Nov. 4.

