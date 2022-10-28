Millie Bobby Brown Looks Whimsically Chic in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & White Platforms at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown brought out her feminine side while celebrating her latest film, “Enola Holmes 2.” The “Stranger Things” star attended the red carpet premiere of the movie in New York City on Thursday. She stars in the new Netflix production, which hits the streaming site on Nov. 4.

To the event, Brown was styled by Alexandra Imgruth in a custom dress from Louis Vuitton. Her light pink tulle gown featured black and silver floral embellishments throughout the garment. The dress also featured a halter neck brought together with a floral necklace and an open back. Brown wore her hair up in a high updo and added silver earrings to complete the look.

Millie Bobby Brown attending the red carpet premiere of ‘Enola Holmes 2’ in NYC on Oct. 27. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Netflix

Brown got a serious lift from her footwear. The actress wore white platform sandals with her dress. Her shoes featured a thick strap across her toes and a platform sole that added at least 2 inches to the overall height of the sandals, which featured a heel of at least 4 inches.

Millie Bobby Brown attending the red carpet premiere of ‘Enola Holmes 2’ in NYC on Oct. 27. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The shoe choice comes as no surprise; Brown mostly opts for a sky-high platform or bejeweled heels for a red carpet event. When she has the day off from filming or press appearances, Brown loves to get comfortable in a classic pair of sandals or sneakers. Along with starring in many campaigns over the years from several brands like Pandora, Brown has also made her way into the footwear realm with a collaboration with Converse.

