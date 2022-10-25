Millie Bobby Brown Hits the Beach in Thong Sandals & Graphic T-Shirt for Her New Film ‘Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown sported summer attire as she filmed her new movie “Electric State” on the beach in Atlanta yesterday.

The “Stranger Things” actress was seen wearing an oversized white graphic t-shirt with a pastel beach design. Her lengthy tee covered her short shorts.

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach as she films a scene for her new movie ‘Electric State’. CREDIT: OG/MEGA To match the light hues on her shirt, Brown went for pink thong sandals. The sandals featured the signature toe strap with no support.

Brown was seen wearing a brown wig that was styled into beach waves with a lavender hair clip keeping her locks away from her face that sported a minimal makeup look with a nude lip.

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach as she films a scene for her new movie ‘Electric State’. CREDIT: OG/MEGA Brown will play the lead in the highly anticipated sci-fi film. She will be accompanied on-screen by Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Michelle Yeoh. As of right now, there is no release date but the film will be released exclusively on Netflix.

The “Enola Holmes” star’s ensemble is very different from her usual chic style. She loves to play around with vibrant colors and patterns. Her fierce feathered purple look she wore back in May to “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” gained a lot of attention on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing a glamorous monochromatic purple look on ‘Fallon.’ CREDIT: NBC

For her footwear, Brown mostly opts for a sky-high platform or bejeweled heels for a red carpet event. When she has the day off from filming or press appearances, Brown loves to get comfortable in a classic pair of sneakers or sandals. Along with starring in many campaigns over the years from various brands like Pandora, Brown has also made her way into the footwear realm with a collaboration with Converse.

