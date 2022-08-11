×
Millie Bobby Brown Embraces Romantic Details With Lace-Trim Top & Matching Skirt With 5-Inch Heels at Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge

Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in NYC with a new ‘do.

The “Stranger Things” star hit the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Wednesday in NYC. To the event, Brown wore a black skirt and top from Louis Vuitton. Her tank top featured a v-neckline with a lace trim as well as spaghetti straps. She added a shiny skirt that also featured a lace trim. Brown added a long necklace as well as earrings and a bracelet to her look, and sh debuted a shorter haircut at the event.

Brown at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Aug. 10 in NYC.
Brown at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Aug. 10 in NYC.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

The actress finished off her ensemble with a pair of platform Mary Jane heels. Her black patent leather shoes featured a rounded toe and a heel reaching at least 5 inches. The shoes also featured three straps for extra support. Emma Chamberlain wore a similar style to Louis Vuitton’s opening of 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition at the end of July.

Brown at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Aug. 10 in NYC.
Brown at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Aug. 10 in NYC.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

The “Enola Holmes” star is no stranger to a towering heel. She’s often seen in sky-high platforms on the red carpet as well as talk show appearances. She styled a pair of black ankle strap platform sandals with her belted Louis Vuitton gown at the “Stranger Things” season four premiere back in May. She donned a similar pair while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the night before, worn with a purple feather top and matching leggings.

Flip through the gallery to check out Millie Bobby Brown’s style evolution

