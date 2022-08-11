Millie Bobby Brown Embraces Romantic Details With Lace-Trim Top & Matching Skirt With 5-Inch Heels at Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge

Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in NYC with a new ‘do.

The “Stranger Things” star hit the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Wednesday in NYC. To the event, Brown wore a black skirt and top from Louis Vuitton. Her tank top featured a v-neckline with a lace trim as well as spaghetti straps. She added a shiny skirt that also featured a lace trim. Brown added a long necklace as well as earrings and a bracelet to her look, and sh debuted a shorter haircut at the event.

Brown at the Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge event on Aug. 10 in NYC. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

The actress finished off her ensemble with a pair of platform Mary Jane heels. Her black patent leather shoes featured a rounded toe and a heel reaching at least 5 inches. The shoes also featured three straps for extra support. Emma Chamberlain wore a similar style to Louis Vuitton’s opening of 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition at the end of July.

The “Enola Holmes” star is no stranger to a towering heel. She’s often seen in sky-high platforms on the red carpet as well as talk show appearances. She styled a pair of black ankle strap platform sandals with her belted Louis Vuitton gown at the “Stranger Things” season four premiere back in May. She donned a similar pair while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the night before, worn with a purple feather top and matching leggings.

