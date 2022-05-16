Miley Cyrus Gives ‘Lady in Red’ a Punk Twist With Edgy Silk Dress & Strappy Sandals During NBC Upfronts Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Miley Cyrus was a lady in red as she stepped out of Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. The “Wrecking Ball” singer making a striking departure in a red silk dress.
The statement number was complete with a one-shoulder strap, while the left sleeve draped from her shoulder. The garment was also streamlined with seams on the bodice that gave the illusion of a bodysuit and had a thigh-high slit at the front.
To add a slick edge to the moment, the “Hanna Montana” alum complemented the look with oversized aviator shades and a silver chain belt that hung around her waist. Cyrus parted her two-tone blond and brunette hair to the side and sealed the deal with a bold red lip.
As for footwear, the “Party in the U.S.A” musician continued with a monochromatic vibe by rounding out the look with red sandals. The silhouette featured a caged strap across the toe, a stable counter for extra support and a curved stiletto heel. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.
When it comes to Cyrus and her clothing tastes, she tends to throw on trendy and fun pieces. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Converse. Cyrus also collaborated with Max Azria to create a capsule collection of stylish pieces that had her funky flair marketed towards adolescents and teenagers.
