Miley Cyrus Gives ‘Lady in Red’ a Punk Twist With Edgy Silk Dress & Strappy Sandals During NBC Upfronts Press Tour

Miley Cyrus was a lady in red as she stepped out of Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. The “Wrecking Ball” singer making a striking departure in a red silk dress.

The statement number was complete with a one-shoulder strap, while the left sleeve draped from her shoulder. The garment was also streamlined with seams on the bodice that gave the illusion of a bodysuit and had a thigh-high slit at the front.

Miley Cyrus exits Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To add a slick edge to the moment, the “Hanna Montana” alum complemented the look with oversized aviator shades and a silver chain belt that hung around her waist. Cyrus parted her two-tone blond and brunette hair to the side and sealed the deal with a bold red lip.

As for footwear, the “Party in the U.S.A” musician continued with a monochromatic vibe by rounding out the look with red sandals. The silhouette featured a caged strap across the toe, a stable counter for extra support and a curved stiletto heel. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

A closer look at Miley Cyrus red sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Cyrus and her clothing tastes, she tends to throw on trendy and fun pieces. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Converse. Cyrus also collaborated with Max Azria to create a capsule collection of stylish pieces that had her funky flair marketed towards adolescents and teenagers.

