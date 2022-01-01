Miley Cyrus’ Looks for Her 2022 NBC Special

Miley Cyrus hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

It’s safe to say that Miley Cyrus was the Queen of Looks with all the outfits she showcased for her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted with Pete Davidson. From a flaming red ensemble to the classic silver that celebrities love to wear for the New Year, Cyrus was serving looks all night long.

Much like the singer herself, Cyrus’s opening outfit for her special was a loud and in charge bright red and pink getup; a mini dress with a deep V-neckline, sleeves and dress hemline trimmed with marabou feathers and the dress featuring a sheer lower skirt to show off her white strappy heels.

Miley Cyrus opening outfit for her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus’s next look for the show was no less eye-catching than her first. The entertainer wore a gun-metal silver two-piece costume that consisted of silver cowl-neck distressed top and an equally distressed asymmetrical skirt, topped off with a pair of strappy gun-metal grey heels. Cyrus had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when the straps of this top broke. Luckily, with the aid of her band and backup singers, the show barely dropped a beat as Cyrus swiftly covered up with a red blazer and carried on like the professional performer she is.

Miley Cyrus hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC in New York, on December 31, 2021. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

It was a Cyrus sister moment as Miley performed alongside her sister Noah in a 70s-esque silver shimmy jumpsuit. The look was styled up with a deep cut, wide lapel, a statement belt and silver high heels. The Cyrus sisters made for a very strong vocal and fashion duo in this moment.

Miley Cyrus performing alongside sister Noah Cyrus for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus was the lady in red in this monochromatic red look; a satin red cut-out one-piece, red leather gloves and an oversized blazer. The star of the look; aside from Cyrus herself, were the red and nude point-toe pump that pulled this entire fit together.

Miley Cyrus hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

In comparison with her previous costumes, Miley’s next outfit was a bit more tame but no less fabulous. The singer wore a rocker-ready black mini dress featuring thing gold chains that perfectly coordinated with her black leather over-the-knee boots with matching gold chains.

Cyrus strutting down the stage in an all black-and-gold ensemble for her NBC special on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

We step away from the past monochromatic looks with this feathery, flashy and flamboyant outfit. Cyrus styled out in a feathery multi-color jacket, a metallic blue top, a detailed mini-skirt and flashing silver peep-toe platform pumps.

Behind the scenes with Cyrus’s New Year’s ready look for her NBC special on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus ended the evening with a fairly quiet outfit; a sheer black tank-top dress paired with black shades and black combat-style boots.

Cyrus at NBC Studios on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus definitely kicked off 2022 with a bang with all of her fabulous clothing choices. We can’t wait to see what the singer/songwriter has in store for us this year with her jaw-dropping looks.