Miley Cyrus Rules Lollapalooza in Catsuit With Extreme Cutouts & Boots in Colombia

Miley Cyrus just performed at the Lollapalooza tour’s stop in Bogotá, Colombia, yesterday wearing a fitted catsuit and black leather knee-high boots featuring ultra-chunky soles.

The former Disney Channel darling hit the stage in a black one-piece look featuring fishnet detailing down the front and back and along the arms, as well as round cutouts throughout. The seamless jumpsuit is designed by Sinead Gorey, who launched her label in 2019. The designer is known for her signature digitally printed fabric and has also dressed Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis.

The 29-year-old performer also showed off a pair of clunky leather boots courtesy of Ganini during the performance. The silhouette is made from smooth calf leather with round rubber toe caps and set on track soles with block heels. While the style may look a bit heavy to perform in, Cyrus seemed to have no trouble with her moves.

Following her show in Colombia’s capital, the “Wrecking Ball” singer experienced a scary flight when her plane was hit by lightning while en route to Paraguay. Taking to Instagram to share details with her fans, she explained that they had to make an emergency landing due to the storm. Along with the message, Cyrus shared a snippet of the crazy weather. “THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE 🙏🏽✈️,” designer Jeremy Scott commented.

