×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Miley Cyrus Commands ‘Attention’ in Daring Leather Jumpsuit With Peekaboo Tattoos & Durable Boots at Lollapalooza in Argentina

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Miley Cyrus, New Year's Eve, Miami, romper, black romper, cutout romper, boots, ankle boots, Chelsea boots, leather boots, black boots, lug-sole boots
Miley Cyrus rehearses "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving her hotel in Buenos Aires in a head-turning look. The singer found her way amid adoring fans in a video post she shared to Instagram on Sunday. Cyrus was seen in Koral’s Jet Infinity Jumpsuit ahead of her performance at Lollapalooza.

The jumpsuit had a daring low-cut back with strappy detailing that highlighted her tattoos. She accessorized with chunky black mirrored shades as she posed for photos, the video’s caption reading, “I LOVED THE #ATTENTION 🖤THANK YOU ARGENTINA!”. The singer strapped on black gloves and held a reflective dark blue Diesel mini bag in her hand.

Cyrus’ hair was styled in a messy shag cut with an overall blond color and streaks of black. The rocker-chick vibes certainly fit such a superstar, falling in line with that slightly rebellious side she projects. It’s a play on punk rock style.

It’s hard to tell where the bodysuit stops and the shoes start, but the two blend seamlessly. Cyrus opted for a chunky black lug sole boot with a round toe. The boot is a staple in any closet, grounding the ensemble with something structured and oversized. Chunky footwear is a favorite of Cyrus’, offering the star some height and drama that flats just don’t bring. While Cyrus went for a safer option as opposed to an exaggerated style, the boot brings a certain type of swagger to an all-black look.

Slip into lug sole boots.

 

Marc Fisher LTD Malena Boots
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Malena Boots, $168 (was $299).

black lug sole boots
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34.

black lug sole bots
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.

See how Cyrus rocks some edgy mules.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad