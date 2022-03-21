Miley Cyrus Commands ‘Attention’ in Daring Leather Jumpsuit With Peekaboo Tattoos & Durable Boots at Lollapalooza in Argentina

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving her hotel in Buenos Aires in a head-turning look. The singer found her way amid adoring fans in a video post she shared to Instagram on Sunday. Cyrus was seen in Koral’s Jet Infinity Jumpsuit ahead of her performance at Lollapalooza.

The jumpsuit had a daring low-cut back with strappy detailing that highlighted her tattoos. She accessorized with chunky black mirrored shades as she posed for photos, the video’s caption reading, “I LOVED THE #ATTENTION 🖤THANK YOU ARGENTINA!”. The singer strapped on black gloves and held a reflective dark blue Diesel mini bag in her hand.

Cyrus’ hair was styled in a messy shag cut with an overall blond color and streaks of black. The rocker-chick vibes certainly fit such a superstar, falling in line with that slightly rebellious side she projects. It’s a play on punk rock style.

It’s hard to tell where the bodysuit stops and the shoes start, but the two blend seamlessly. Cyrus opted for a chunky black lug sole boot with a round toe. The boot is a staple in any closet, grounding the ensemble with something structured and oversized. Chunky footwear is a favorite of Cyrus’, offering the star some height and drama that flats just don’t bring. While Cyrus went for a safer option as opposed to an exaggerated style, the boot brings a certain type of swagger to an all-black look.

Slip into lug sole boots.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Malena Boots, $168 (was $299).

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.

