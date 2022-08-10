Miley Cyrus Floats in Go-Go Boots With Barely-There Heels in Gucci’s Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Ad

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Gucci Beauty once again for a new summer fragrance campaign that recently debuted.

The “Heart of Glass” songstress promoted their Eau De Parfum Flora. The Gorgeous Jasmine perfume was paired with a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the fragrance in similar floral packaging. The makeup line includes a 12 pan satin, matt, and metallic eyeshadow palette, and a lipstick in the shade 208 “They Met In Argentina.”

The video campaign sees Cyrus by the sea shore cuddling with poodles and sniffing flowers while an animated sequence of the star playing a guitar plays. Cyrus is also an ambassador for Gucci’s Bloom fragrance.

The former Disney Channel star spritzed herself with the floral scented perfume, donning a purple and pink sequined blouse. The deep purple top was a high-neck style with billowing sleeves, the neckline trimmed with pink and green glistening sequins. The cuff of the shirt’s sleeves were also covered in the same colorful sequins, creating a seamless and eye-catching cohesiveness.

Cyrus tucked the blouse into tan high-waisted bell bottom trousers checkered with a darker tan pattern. The star wore her hair in her signature shaggy blond mullet and had her makeup done naturally with a blush pink lip.

When it came down to the shoes, Cyrus went big, matching the extravagant demeanor of the Gucci name. The singer wore bright yellow go-go boots with clear platform heels. The chunky boots were fitted with clear block heels that had the star sky-high. The yellow hue of the platforms matched the exceedingly vibrant colors already present in the outfit.

