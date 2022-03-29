×
Miley Cyrus Goes Gucci in Daring Bodysuit & Boots With Anitta in Glossy Boots at Lollapalooza Brazil

By Allie Fasanella
Miley Cyrus, Saturday Night Live, Philosophy, Chanel, pink crop top, crop top, flare pants, fur coat, sunglasses
Miley Cyrus in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was joined by Brazilian pop star Anitta during her Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend. Both singers were stylish in coordinating Gucci outfits for the exciting performance of Anitta’s hit song “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Taking to Instagram to share footage of the duet, Cryus captioned the post: “I love you so much @anitta Thank you for coming out during my @lollapaloozabr set! I am so HAPPY for you & your MEGA success! You deserve it! You work so damn hard & are the absolute KINDEST! You showed me such a good time in Brazil! Friends for life! 💚 Like all BFFs do we coordinated our looks! Thank you @gucci @alessandro_michele 🖤

While Anitta donned a bright neon green cropped tank top and matching leggings with a plaid jacket on top and black patent leather over-the-knee boots, Cyrus wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and leather knee-high boots.

It’s no wonder that the “Wrecking Ball” singer would collaborate with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele on a stage outfit since she has worked with the Italian designer before. For its 100th anniversary, the iconic fashion house tapped the former Disney Channel darling to be the face of the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum fragrance.

Last June, Gucci Beauty announced the collaboration on its Instagram page, sharing a photo of Cyrus alongside a caption that read: “Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer @mileycyrus is the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, a new fragrance by @alessandro_michele launching soon worldwide with a joy-fueled fantasy campaign inspired by Miley’s unique personality.”

Flip through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’s dramatic style evolution.

