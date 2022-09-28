Mila Kunis Sees Green In Classic Fall Sweater Look With Brown Pumps As She Visits SiriusXM Studios

Mila Kunis had a plaid fashion moment while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York City today.

The actress added some bright tones to a classic fall sweater for her visit to the radio station. Kunis wore a solid bright green knitted crew neck sweater, paired with gray and green plaid pants. Kunis accessorized with a gold linked bracelet, a sparkling bar pendant necklace, and diamond studs. She completed her look with a pair of brown pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Mila Kunis visits the SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress is known for working with stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The two have also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and Lily Collins.

Kunis kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style with her makeup kept minimal with soft eye makeup and a nude lip. The actress is known for working with the same makeup artist she’s had since she was 15 years old, Tracey Levy. Levy has also worked with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and Julianne Hough.

This look is very true to the “Friends With Benefits” star’s usual sophisticatedly chic style. Mila Kunis loves a denim look with sneakers for a casual day. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress is always dressed to perfection with a silk pink gown by Zuhair Murad. Kunis loves to find stylish but affordable footwear. She has been seen wearing shoes from Puma, Adidas, and Converse. On rare occasions, Kunis will slip on a pair of pumps to spice up her wardrobe.

PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet, Mila Kunis & More Stars in Converse