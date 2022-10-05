Mila Kunis Serves Red-Hot Style in Asymmetrical Top & Glossy Gianvito Rossi Peep-Toe Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mila Kunis posed for a photo posted to her stylist Rob Zangardi’s Instagram, the star dressed in crimson red from head to toe.

The all-red outfit consisted of a chic high neck asymmetrical top with one short sleeve, the shirt tucked neatly into high-waisted pleated trousers, the outfit true to Kunis’ usual sophisticated and often eye-catching style. Kunis’ outfit was sparingly accessorized with a few shiny chunky rings.

Along with Rob Zangardi, the actress has also worked with stylists like Mariel Haenn. The stylists have teamed up with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and Lily Collins.

Dressed in red down to her feet, Kunis slipped into sleek Gianvito Rossi “Nova” mules with peep-toe detailing, sharp two to three-inch stiletto heels, and a glossy finish.

Related Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pops in Orange Bodycon Dress & Barely-There Heels Sunset Date Night Ashley Graham Embraces Surrealism in Mules With Golden Toes & Halter Style Dress at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show Mila Kunis Sees Green In Classic Fall Sweater Look With Brown Pumps As She Visits SiriusXM Studios

Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick supportive strap across the top of the foot.

Kunis loves to find stylish but affordable footwear. She has been seen wearing shoes from Puma, Adidas, and Converse. On rare occasions, Kunis will slip on a pair of pumps to spice up her wardrobe.

Recently, Kunis had a bold plaid fashion moment while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York. Dressed for success, the “Family Guy” voice actress wore a comfy solid bright green knitted crew neck sweater, paired with gray and green plaid pants. Kunis accessorized with a gold linked bracelet, a sparkling bar pendant necklace, and diamond studs. She completed her look with a pair of brown pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Slip into a pair of classic square toe mules this summer.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Carmen Sandal, $80 (was $100).

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Guess Seldie Mule Slide Sandal, $51 (was $79).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $80.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Mila Kunis and other celebrities style Converse sneakers.