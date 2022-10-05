Mila Kunis Means Business in Pinstripe Power Suit & Pointy Pumps on ‘James Corden’

Mila Kunis was a special guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The actress is currently promoting the Oct. 7 release of her new film, “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which she starred in and produced.

The “That 70s Show” alum donned a contemporary black with a white pinstripe suit. The bottom of the jacket was asymmetrical with one side reaching below her mid-thigh. To shape her silhouette, Kunis opted for a thick black leather belt around her waist.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” with guest Mila Kunis. CREDIT: CBS

For accessories, the film producer had mixed metal jewelry with two thin and gold layered necklaces and silver earrings. She had a subtle smokey eye look with black liner and long lashes.

As for footwear, the “Bad Moms” star kept to the all-black look with leather pointed-toe boots, elevating her look. Pointy boots are the perfect choice for a stylish fall season. Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat, Solange Knowles, and other celebrities have recently worn the style, proving that the trend is coming strong this year.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” with guests Mila Kunis, Clea Duvall, and the cast of Oklahoma! CREDIT: CBS

The pinstripe suit is also making a comeback to fashion. Oprah Winfrey wore an oversized version of the suit at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, while Anne Hathaway chose a very similar pinstripe set to Kunis to support Michelle Yeoh at Telluride Film Festival last month.

PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet, Mila Kunis & More Stars in Converse