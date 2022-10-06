Mila Kunis Brightens Up in Yellow Tory Burch Skirt, Matching Sweater & Suede Boots on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Mila Kunis brought the sunshine to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” ahead of the release of her new film “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which she starred in and produced.

The actress wore a Tory Burch signature neon yellow top and matching skirt. Her top was a knitted sweater with an added beige layer detailing to the hems. On bottom, Kunis also gave off the layered effect with a wrap style maxi skirt.

Mila Kunis on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For accessories, Kunis stuck to her usual rings. She also added a chain link necklace. For make-up, the actress went for sharp cat eye eyeliner, light pink lip and light pink blush. She wore her hair down and in front of her shoulders giving all the contrast against the yellow outfit.

Since the outfit was so vibrant, the “That 70s Show” star stuck with a neutral shoe. For footwear, Kunis wore a pair of brown suede booties that featured a pointed toe and high chunky heel. Suede boots are a fall wardrobe staple thanks to the vast amount of ways they could be styled. Paris Jackson was spotted styling a pair of suede booties with skinny jeans during Milan fashion week. They don’t have to be booties, either. Cara Delevingne attended a Paris fashion week event pairing thigh-high suede boots with a blazer dress.

Mila Kunis on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Recently, Kunis has not been afraid of bold and bright color looks. The actress loves to switch things up and her stylist Rob Zangardi always has something head-turning in store. Kunis’ “Luckiest Girl Alive,” is based on the bestselling novel by Jessica Knoll and will be released on Netflix Oct. 7.

During the interview, Kunis also talked about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher and remembered the first time he confessed to being in love with her.

