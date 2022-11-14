Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Deliver Casual Style in Sneakers at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher brought casual style to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets basketball game on Nov 13. in Los Angeles. The couple sat side-by-side to support the Lakers during the match.

Kunis wore a coordinating white sweater-and-tank top combo paired with dark gray pants. While Kutcher was repping for the Lakers in the recognizable purple, gold, and white baseball hat, a gray-and-black striped jacket and black pants.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, the “That ’70s Show” alums coordinated in sneakers. Kunis wore a pair of white Loci sneakers. The style is made with 100% recycled materials, featuring a water-resistant upper, with a custom-made cork insole for a soft re-bounce. The sole is made with lightweight recycled rubber for extra durability.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kutcher brought the Larkers’ colors to his shoes and slipped on a pair of purple running sneakers with orange detailing. The actor is known for his love of sportier footwear. He is often seen wearing brands like Adidas and Nike.

When Kunis isn’t styling herself in sneakers, she can typically be seen on the red carpet or at a similar industry event in sky-high stilettos paired with boldly-colored two-piece sets or dresses. The “Bad Moms” actress has been known to rock many a designer heel from high-end brands including Christian Louboutin to Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: Mila Kunis & More Stars in Converse