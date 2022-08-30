Mike Tyson’s Wife Lakiha Spicer Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Colorful Maxi Dress at US Open With Mike in Sneakers

Mike Tyson’s wife Lakiha Spicer pulled out a wild ensemble for the 2022 U.S. Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday.

Accompanied by her husband, Spicer showed up to the event wearing a colorful leopard print maxi dress with red and mustard sections. Spicer accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer attend the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

She was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Dauphine shoulder bag. For beauty, Spicer chose a bold red lip that matched perfectly with the dress.

Sitting next to his wife was Tyson in a casual navy t-shirt and white pants. For shoes, he walked in classic white sneakers. Although Spicer’s footwear is not visible in the photo, she likely followed her husband’s style and wore a pair of sleek sneakers. During the summer, Spicer has often been photographed in athletic sneakers or in thong sandals while going out with her husband.

The couple was at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens to watch the first round match of Serena Williams against Danka Kovinic.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

PHOTOS: U.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Arrivals Bring Out Grand Slam Style