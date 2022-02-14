Mickey Guyton Met Prince Harry at Super Bowl & Curtsied in a Red Tracksuit

Country singer Mickey Guyton curtsied when she met Prince Harry ahead of singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The photo features Harry by her side while wearing a mask; he was dressed up in a blue blazer, black jeans and a classic white tee. Guyton can be seen wearing a red tracksuit beside him. The tracksuit featured stars going down the forearm in white. Underneath the red tracksuit, Guyton had on a plain white shirt to give her look an extra layer of warmth. The singer kept her hair down and added drama to the whole look with a smokey eye and glossy lip.

Guyton finished things off with some simple silver earrings and a ring. The caption on the post reads, “I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my tracksuit.” Both of their looks are simple and stylish, creating something comfy and cozy and effortless. The star graphic details on the tracksuit is interesting, drawing the eye to the shoulders and down the arm. Whether you’re meeting the prince or practicing for your Super Bowl debut, tracksuits are versatile for almost any occasion.

Guyton is one of the second consecutive country singers to perform the national anthem. Last year, Jasmine Sullivan sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” with Eric Church.The 2022 Super Bowl took place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. At the game’s start, Jhene Aiko covered “America the Beautiful.”The 2022 halftime show featured a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.In addition, to the night’s performances, commercials also provided memorable content and celebrity cameos. Some of this years’ included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

See more stars who sand the Super Bowl National Anthem through the years.