Mickey Guyton Is Bold In Blue Gown & Sharp White Pumps to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mickey Guyton graced the field to perform a soothing and angelic rendition of the national anthem. The four-time Grammy-nominated country singer was backed by a small choir clad that was dressed in all white, as well as a pianist.

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) CREDIT: AP

The “Love My Hair” artist looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown that was as blue as the California sky. The long-sleeve garment was complete with a round neckline, pointy shoulder pads and a belt that wrapped around her waist. She completed the look with white pumps. The musician parted her hair to the side and styled her dark stresses in soft loose curls. She let her dress do all of the talking as she opted for minimal accessories and neutral glam. When it came down to footwear, the songwriter added a touch of elegance to her ensemble with white pointed-toe pumps.

Guyton is one of the second consecutive country singer’s to perform the national anthem. Last year, Jasmine Sullivan sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” with Eric Church.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

