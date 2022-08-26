Mickey Guyton Puts Edge On Floral Baby Doll Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Mickey Guyton gave a baby doll dress an edgy finish while performing during the “Today’s” Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. The country music singer put on quite the show as she belted out her fan-favorite single, “Rosé” and her new song, “Somethin’ About You.”

Guyton pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the appearance. The Grammy-nominated songwriter hit the stage in a floral-printed mini dress. The preppy piece had long puffy sleeves, a ruffled neckline, belted waist and pleated skirt.

Mickey Guyton performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on August 26, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mickey Guyton performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on August 26, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam, Guyton accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and light pink pointy nails. The “Hold On” artist swapped her usual dark tresses for soft ginger curls, which was styled half up, half down. For makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Guyton completed her look with black thigh-high boots. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mickey Guyton performs during NBC’s “Today” Show in New York City on August 26, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Not only is Guyton’s talent off the charts, but her fun and colorful sense of style is the icing on the cake. The “Heaven Down Here” artist has a shoe wardrobe that includes strappy sandals, stiletto heels, sky high platforms and sharp pointed-toe pumps.

Mickey Guyton performs on The “Today” Show in New York City on August 26, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

PHOTOS: See more celebrities who love thigh-high boots in the gallery.