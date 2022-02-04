Mickey Guyton’s Best Fashion Moments to Date

Four-time Grammy-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton, who is best known for songs such as “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me,” will be performing at the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. The Texas native is set to sing the national anthem while fellow Grammy Award nominee, Jhené Aiko, will take on “America The Beautiful” before this year’s big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals kicks off.

On top of being an impressive artist, Guyton has also made some great sartorial choices since she’s popped onto the scene, especially within the past year. Keep reading to check out some of her most fashionable moments to date.

The “Remember Her Name” singer most recently took to the stage to perform during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in NYC on Dec. 1, 2021. She donned an elegant red look fo the occasion including a belted wool coat and matching leather gloves, plus shimmering statement earrings.

Mickey Guyton performs during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in NYC on Dec. 1, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The 38-year-old, who welcomed her first child, a son, last February, opted for a sparkling dress and pointy nude pumps for the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021. Her strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, beaded bodice and bold skirt with fringe, rhinestones and sheer tulle.

Mickey Guyton goes for a sparkly look at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021, Guyton hit the red carpet in a striking white off-the-shoulder gown featuring a silver embroidered design.

Mickey Guyton wearing white on the 55th CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The “All American” songstress wore a cuve-hugging black sequined with black patent leather pumps boasting a timeless pointy-toe silhouette at the 2021 Artists of the Year event on October 13, 2021.

Mickey Guyton in a glittering gown at the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

At a special Lifetime screening of “Patsy & Loretta” on Oct. 9, 2019, Guyton opted for a floral mini dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with red hot pointed booties.

Mickey Guyton wearing a floral mini dress and pointy red booties at a Lifetime special screening on Oct. 9, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

She chose a lacy ice blue gown at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019.