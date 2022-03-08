Mickey Guyton Is Bedazzled In a Flashy Dress and Pointy Silver Heels for ACM Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Country music star Mickey Guyton arrived at the 57th ACM Awards tonight in Las Vegas in a bedazzled black dress.

Mickey Guyton at the ACM Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The singer arrived dressed in sparkles on the carpet following a plethora of stars, including Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. Guyton posed for her close-up carrying a silver clutch in hand. The country star wore a black high-neck gown with a low back, decorated all over with crystals. The gown sparkled brightly, reflecting light beautifully.

Continuing on with the sparkling silver theme, Guyton donned some pointy silver shoes. The heels looked comfortable and low to the ground, making them easy to walk around. Guyton’s music incorporates elements of contemporary country and R&B music making her work quite unique. Her songs like “Black Like Me”, “All American” and, “Without A Net” have set her apart from the rest, garnering the star a huge fanbase with unique and diverse tastes. This outfit is ultra-glam, reminding us that Guyton is not only talented but extremely fashionable as well.

Mickey Guyton at the ACM Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video

