Michelle Rodriguez Adds Edgy Leather Jacket to Classic Silhouette in Glittery Jimmy Choo Pumps for amfAR Gala Los Angeles

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles – Arrivals
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons
Chelsea Handler
Kelly Rowland
Michelle Rodriguez attended the 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 3. The “Fast & Furious” star arrived at the event in a classic meets edgy ensemble.

Rodriguez’s look featured a layered top with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a satin, corset-like element comprising two lapels. She wore coordinating straight-leg slacks in white paired with her bandeau-style piece. She continued with layers, wearing a button-up shirt and eyelet-designed leather jacket in black placed over her shoulders.

Michelle Rodriguez arriving at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov 3. 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Rodriguez opted for minimal yet salient accessories. She accessorized with three rings, one of which incorporated jeweled embellishments, and styled her hair in a loose bun.

As for her shoes, the actress slipped into Love Jimmy Choo glitter pumps. The sparkling shoe featured a medium heel and balanced her look’s distinct color pattern. Her choice added a bright, contemporary flair to her outfit’s signature formal eveningwear theme.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Michelle Rodriguez attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR)
Michelle Rodriguez arriving at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov 3. 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images for amfAR

Footwear-wise, Rodriguez often steps out in a hidden-heel look on the red carpet with her floor-length gowns, whether for a film premiere or standalone event. When shown, she can be seen wearing a pump, platforms, or stilettos.

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with stellar musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and Aloe Blacc. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

