Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’

Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke about bringing her fragrance brand Henry Rose to life and the importance of transparency when discussing sustainable practices. Michelle Pfeiffer at Vogue Forces of Fashion 2022 on Oct. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com The “Scarface” actress wore a simple crisp white button down tucked into a high-waisted black maxi skirt featuring a small slit up trailing up the front. Overtop, Pfeiffer donned an oversized black blazer, and carried a glossy black leather shoulder bag.

For footwear, the Golden Globe Award-winner opted for a fall staple, stepping into black patent leather knee-high boots with sharp toes and chunky three to four inch heels. The chunky heels offered Pfeiffer a few extra inches, while the shiny all-black silhouette further streamlined her look.

Anna Wintour, Michelle Pfeiffer and Celia Ellenberg, at Vogue Forces of Fashion 2022 on Oct. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Celia Ellenberg, Michelle Pfieffer and Stella McCartney at Vogue Forces of Fashion 2022 on Oct. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

During their Forces of Fashion conversation, Pfeiffer and McCartney also discussed the hurdles of challenging the luxury beauty status quo, while acknowledging the progress that’s been made, from breakthrough ingredients to game-changing biotechnological advances. Not to mention, consumers are more educated and socially conscious than ever before. “People have gotten smarter, people have become more educated, people vote with their pocketbook,” said Pfeiffer. “When big companies see that there’s consumer demand and profitability, that’s when you really see the needle move.”