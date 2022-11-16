Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres

Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.

Obama opted for an all-denim outfit with statement-making footwear. She wore a light-wash denim blazer with a structured look and buttons running down the front. On bottom, the author sported flared jeans continuing with the denim theme. Both the top and bottom looked as if they were made to look distressed with raw visible hems and stitching.

Although they weren’t visible in the Instagram video, Obama’s stand-out on-stage shoes were glossy red boots that featured a pointed-toe design with sharp stiletto heels that stood around 2 to 3 inches in height.

The fabric that the footwear was made of was a red glistening style that made for an eye-catching addition to the former first lady’s denim-on-denim look. The stiletto style gave Obama a slight boost while creating a rather seamless transition from the hem of her pants to the angular toes of her boots.

Michelle Obama arriving on “The Today Show” on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

When it comes down to shoes, Michelle tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, cozy sandals, and sharp flats.

