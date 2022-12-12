Michelle Obama & Tracee Ellis Ross Mean Business in Suits, Sneakers & Pumps on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Former first lady Michelle Obama was interviewed by Tracee Ellis Ross on the latest leg of her “The Light We Carry” book tour in San Francisco, Calif. They both coordinated in suits for the event this weekend.

Obama wore an emerald green velvet blazer and matching trousers, both courtesy of Balmain. She added a one-shoulder top under her blazer with a print of Diana Ross. She accessorized her look with sparkling drop earrings as well as a few rings.

Ross went with a gray oversized suit from Gucci with gold stud detailing for the discussion. She added a light blue button-down shirt under with a black leather skinny tie.

As for footwear, Obama added a pair of slip-on sneakers to dress down her suit, adding a casual touch to her outfit. She wore black shoes with a thick, crisp white rubber outsole. While Ross slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with a thin stiletto heel by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Tracee Ellis Ross wore the Virgyn’ Black patent pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

“The Light We Carry” is as a follow-up to her memoir “Becoming.” Obama shares her perspective on practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in this work.

The former first lady has been traveling the country to promote her last project. She was interviewed by different celebrities during her tour, including Ellen DeGeneres and Gayle King.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

When it comes down to shoes, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christopher John Rogers. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sharp flats and cozy sandals.

