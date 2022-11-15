Michelle Obama Brightens Up ‘Today’ Show in Lime Green Blazer & Matching Pumps To Promote Her New Book ‘The Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama appeared on the “Today” show on Nov. 14, brightening up the studio in a lime green set and pointed heels.

The former first lady spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager about her daughter Sasha and Malia’s sisterly bond and her new book titled “The Light We Carry” — the book was inspired by the letters she received in response to her 2018 memoir “Becoming.”

Michelle Obama arriving on “Today” show on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Obama’s colorful ensemble consisted of a button-up blazer that gave off a militaristic feel thanks to the high neckline and structured silhouette. Fastened in place with gilded buttons, the blazer was paired with flared pants in the same hue. The hem of the pants tapered out into a bell-bottom style.

The author donned gold jewelry to match the hardware on her top and styled her braided locks up and into a sleek bun.

Michelle Obama arriving on “Today” show on Nov. 14, 2022 with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Matching her two-piece set, Obama stepped into light green slingback Anny Nord pointed-toe pumps that streamlined the outfit. The heels, which stood at around 2 to 3 inches tall, featured a sturdy construction, block heels, and sleek triangular toes that worked to elongate the silhouette.

Pointed-toe shoes are loved by many celebrities for their endless versatility, making them the perfect addition to just about any wardrobe.

Michelle Obama and Irene Dimatulac on “Today” show on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

When it comes down to shoes, Michelle tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

