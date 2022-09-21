Michelle Obama Makes a Fashion-Forward Statement In Sheer Printed Top & Invisible Heels To Announce Six-City Book Tour For ‘The Light We Carry’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Obama will be hitting the road this fall to promote her upcoming book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

On Wednesday, the former first lady uploaded a video on Instagram, which revealed her plans to visit six cities in the United States between November and December for her official The Light We Carry Book Tour. Obama’s tour will kick off on the East Coast on the book’s release date — Nov. 15 — and will conclude out west in mid-December.

“I’m excited to announce I am heading out on #TheLightWeCarry Tour! I can’t wait to share my new book with you, and I’m even more thrilled to see you in person soon. I hope to see you on tour,” Obama captioned the video.

Fans can get first dibs on tickets before they’re made available to the general public by registering for the “Verified Fan” presale between now and Monday, Sept. 26. On Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, anyone who pre-registered will be able to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of course Obama made a fashion-forward statement to promote the upcoming series of events. She wore a Monse Torn Poster Mesh Top. A sheer panel centers this fitted mesh top featuring a vibrant collage print inspired by underground artworks found in Paris metro stations. The garment also has long fitted sleeves and a jewel neck.

To amp up her look, the “Becoming” author accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings and opted for soft neutral makeup with a glossy pink pout. Obama parted her on the side and styled it in a low bun.

Unfortunately, due to the angle of the video the rest of her outfit and footwear was not visible. However she likely completed her look with chic heels. Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoe styles. She often wears glamorous silhouettes by Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. She will also incorporate affordable styles from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she will likely slip into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

