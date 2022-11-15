Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance.

The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit.

For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design.

Michelle Obama on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels elevated her silhouette. The shoe, along with its more colorful counterparts, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

Michelle Obama on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

During her interview, Obama spoke about movie nights with her husband, Barack Obama. She also had a “family meeting” with Colbert in a sketch where she played “America’s Mom,” but with a different outfit.

Michelle Obama on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For the sketch, Obama wore a more casual look comprised of a plain black shirt tucked into denim jeans. Overtop the shirt, she layered on a dark blue suede jacket. Opting for a bit of bling, Obama wore sparkling silver hoops and a chunky chain necklace. Her shoes weren’t visible.

Michelle Obama on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When it comes down to footwear, Michelle tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. She often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sandals, and sharp flats.

