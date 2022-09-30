Michelle Obama Commands Attention in Neon Pink Power Suit & Crystal Studded Heels at Albie Awards Afterparty

Michelle Obama made an eye-catching entrance at the Albie Awards afterparty last night at The Mark Hotel in New York City. Followed by an entourage of security guards, Obama wasn’t hard to spot given she was wearing a vibrant neon pink shade.

The former first lady was clad in a power suit that consisted of an oversized blazer which she kept open, layering the outerwear overtop with a pink button-down top tucked into her high-waisted pink trousers. Around her waist, Obama wore a matching cumberbund that further riffed on traditional men’s suiting.

Michelle Obama wore a bright pink suit while arriving back at The Mark Hotel for the Albie Awards afterparty on Sept. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The bright suit featured a silkier fabric on the lapels of her blazer, as well as down the sides of the attorney’s pant legs in singular stripes. Obama carried a pink quilted clutch and adorned her fingers with chunky silver jewelry that matched the diamond-studded silver on her ear lobes. The “Becoming” author wore her dark locks parted dramatically to one side, fixed into expressive braids down her back.

Related Michelle Obama Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Jumpsuit With Bejeweled Flats for Netflix's 'Waffles and Mochi' Michelle Obama Makes a Fashion-Forward Statement In Sheer Printed Top & Invisible Heels To Announce Six-City Book Tour For 'The Light We Carry' Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama wore a bright pink suit while arriving back at The Mark Hotel for the Albie Awards afterparty on Sept. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the wife of former President of the United States Barack Obama opted for a little extra shine to her step. Her feet glimmered wherever she went thanks to the silver strappy sandals she’d worn. With each two to three-inch heel adorned with brilliant crystals, Obama’s shoes were sure to make a splash.

Michelle Obama wore a bright pink suit while arriving back at The Mark Hotel for the Albie Awards afterparty on Sept. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes down to shoes, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoe styles centering around whimsical patterns or colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Christopher John Rogers, and Balenciaga. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

PHOTOS: Check out Michelle Obama’s best White House style over the years.